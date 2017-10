BRIEF-GFT Technologies lowers guidance for 2017

Oct 24 (Reuters) - GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE LAUNCHES INDUSTRIAL CLIENT DRIVE AND LOWERS GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* 9M PRELIMINARY EBITDA 29.1 MILLION EUR VERSUS 34 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* 9M REVENUE 316.5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 314.3 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ‍STILL PLANS TO REACH ITS MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE WITH REVENUE GROWTH TO EUR 800.00 MILLION IN 2022​

* ‍STILL PLANS TO REACH ITS MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 12 PERCENT IN 2022​

* ‍IS NOW PLANNING TO GENERATE EBITDA OF EUR 34.00 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍FY GUIDANCE FOR PRE-TAX EARNINGS (EBT) HAS BEEN DOWNGRADED FROM EUR 26.00 MILLION TO EUR 18.00 MILLION​

* ‍LOWERING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE BY EUR 10.00 MILLION TO EUR 415.00 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS THAT EBITDA IN 2018 WILL INCREASE TO EUR 39.00 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS EBT TO INCREASE IN 2018 TO EUR 25.00 MILLION DUE TO LACK OF NEGATIVE SPECIAL ITEMS​

* ‍ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF EUR 415.00 MILLION IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)