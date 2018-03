March 27 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp :

* GGP INC - BROOKFIELD WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY COMPANY A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 BILLION IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

* GGP INC - CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MILLION IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES Source text: (bit.ly/2pM6juE) Further company coverage: