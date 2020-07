July 10 (Reuters) - GHP Specialty Care AB (publ):

* Q2 SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO SEK 317.0 MILLION (335.7)

* Q2 ORGANIC GROWTH AMOUNTED TO -8.2 PERCENT (15.8)

* Q2 EBITDA INCREASED TO SEK 45.2 MILLION (38.1)

* Q2 EBIT INCREASED TO SEK 20.5 MILLION (17.1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)