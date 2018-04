BRIEF-GHP strikes deal with Trygg-Hansa

April 16 (Reuters) - GHP Specialty Care AB (publ):

* TRYGG-HANSA CHOOSES GHP AS A TOTAL PROVIDER FOR PATIENTS WITH MUSCULOSKELETAL INJURIES

* SAYS FINANCIALLY THIS MEANS THAT SALES IN VÅRDSAMVERKAN WILL INCREASE BY SEK 40-60 MILLION PER YEAR.

* SAYS FOR GHP VÅRDSAMVERKAN, AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MAJOR POSITIVE EFFECT DURING 2018 AS INVESTMENTS IN IT, PROCESS AND GENERAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ARE PLANNED

* APPROXIMATELY 30% OF THESE SALES ALREADY EXIST TODAY IN GHP’S CLINICS, AND THIS PERCENTAGE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM THE COLLABORATION

* PROFITABILITY IN THE CLINICS FROM ADDITIONAL SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH EXISTING PROFIT MARGINS