Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gibraltar Industries Inc:

* GIBRALTAR REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 TO $0.28

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.96 TO $2.08

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $213 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* Q4 SALES $258.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BILLION

* QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.78

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.41

* ‍GAAP EPS FOR Q1 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.20 AND $0.25, OR $0.23 TO $0.28 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS​