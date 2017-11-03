BRIEF-Gibraltar Says qtrly earnings per share $0.64‍​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gibraltar Industries Inc-
* Gibraltar reports third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $231 million to $236 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $960 million to $965 million
* Q3 sales $275 million versus I/B/E/S view $275.8 million
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.64
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - narrowing its full-year earnings guidance and expects GAAP EPS to be between $1.40 and $1.47 per diluted share for FY
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - narrowing full-year earnings guidance within co’s previous guidance range
* Gibraltar Industries Inc sees fy adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.67