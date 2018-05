BRIEF-Gibson Brands Receives Approval Of First Day Motions

May 3 (Reuters) - Gibson Brands Inc:

* GIBSON BRANDS RECEIVES APPROVAL OF FIRST DAY MOTIONS; APPROVALS ENSURE OPERATIONS CONTINUE NORMALLY

* IN ADDITION, COURT AUTHORIZED COMPANY’S $135 MILLION DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING

* COURT APPROVED CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE PAYING EMPLOYEE WAGES & BENEFITS & MAINTAIN ALL CUSTOMER WARRANTY POLICIES

* WITH MAJORITY NOTEHOLDERS SUPPORT ON RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT, PLAN TERM SHEET, CO SEES PRE-NEGOTIATED PROCESS COMPLETION BY Q4