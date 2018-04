BRIEF-Gibson Brands Says Shareholders Engaged In Negotiations With KKR Credit Advisors LLC

April 4 (Reuters) - GIBSON BRANDS :

* GIBSON BRANDS SAYS BETWEEN MARCH 15 & 28, SHAREHOLDERS HENRY JUSZKIEWICZ & DAVID BERRYMAN ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KKR CREDIT ADVISORS (US) LLC

* GIBSON BRANDS SAYS SHAREHOLDERS NEGOTIATIONS WITH KKR CREDIT ADVISORS CONCERNING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION INVOLVING A CHANGE OF CONTROL

* GIBSON BRANDS SAYS NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED ON MARCH 28 AS SHAREHOLDERS & KKR WERE “SIGNIFICANTLY DIVERGENT” REGARDING CONSIDERATION FOR PARTIES INVOLVED

* GIBSON BRANDS SAYS CONTACTED AND/OR IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL INVESTORS ABOUT REFINANCING BONDS & OTHER DEBT & EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN CO