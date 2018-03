March 19 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc:

* GIBSON ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF U.S. ENERGY SERVICES BUSINESSES FOR $125 MILLION

* GIBSON ENERGY - ‍ENTERED INTO 2 DEALS FOR DIVESTITURE OF U.S. ENERGY SERVICES BUSINESSES, INCLUDING U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES AND U.S. SEISMIC ASSETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: