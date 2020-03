March 25 (Reuters) - Gibus SpA:

* FY REVENUE AT EUR 40.9 MILLION, UP 20.4% YEAR/YEAR

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD TO PROPOSE NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND

* EVENTUAL DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND TO BE DONE ONCE COVID-19 SITUATION WILL BE PASSED

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, MANAGEMENT CANNOT PREDICT TO WHAT EXTENT EMERGENCY CAN HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020