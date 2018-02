Feb 14 (Reuters) - GIC Pte Ltd:

* MOUNT ELBERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, GIC AND OPTRUST FORMED INVESTMENT VEHICLE TO DEVELOP, ACQUIRE, AND OPERATE DATA CENTERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

* INVESTMENT VEHICLE, EDGECORE INTERNET REAL ESTATE, TO INVEST ‍​$2 BLN TO BUILD NORTH AMERICAN DATA CENTER PLATFORM‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Gcvg8l) Further company coverage: