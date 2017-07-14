FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GIC supports proposed privatisation of Global Logistic Properties by Nesta
July 14, 2017 / 6:02 AM / in a month

BRIEF-GIC supports proposed privatisation of Global Logistic Properties by Nesta

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - GIC Pvt Ltd:

* GIC supports proposed privatisation of global logistic properties limited by nesta

* Has provided an undertaking to Nesta to vote in favour of the scheme in respect of its aggregate shareholding interest of 36.84 pct in GLP‍​

* Bank Of America Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to GIC for its stake in GLP including for the strategic review and the scheme

* Agreed to give the GIC undertaking after having considered the terms of the acquisition, in particular, both the price and certainty of execution Further company coverage:

