Jan 9 (Reuters) - GIEAG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* AGREEMENT FROM SUMMER 2018 FOR TOTAL SPACE OF 55,500 SQM IN LOGISTICS PROPERTY IN ERFURT WITH LGI

* GIEAG CONCLUDES RENTAL AGREEMENT WITH THE LOGISTICS GROUP LGI FOR PROPERTY IN ERFURT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)