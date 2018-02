Feb 27 (Reuters) - GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC:

* GIG ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH HONG KONG BASED GAMES STUDIO D-TECH

* GIG HAS PAID EUR 360,000 FOR ITS 36% STAKE IN D-TECH

* ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, GIG WILL RECEIVE EIGHT EXCLUSIVE ONLINE GAMES.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)