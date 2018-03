March 20(Reuters) - Giga Prize Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue the second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen through private placement

* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.019 percent and a term of five years

* Maturity date on March 29,2023, and issuance date on March 29

* Proceeds to be used for business operation

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cYUcHL

