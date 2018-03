March 26 (Reuters) - Giga-Tronics Inc:

* GIGA-TRONICS ANNOUNCES A $1.115M PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENTS

* GIGA-TRONICS INC - ‍COMPANY SOLD SHARES OF 6% SERIES E SENIOR CONVERTIBLE VOTING PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK​