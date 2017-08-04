BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q1 sales fell 41 pct to $2.0 mln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Giga-Tronics Inc:

* Giga-Tronics reports results for the first quarter FY 2018

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 sales fell 41 percent to $2.0 million

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍experienced delays with ASG orders in Q1 ended June 24, 2017​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍expects to fulfill combined orders, worth approximately $2.2 million in current fiscal year​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍it was not able to completely offset shortfall from lack of backlog for advanced signal generators in quarter​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - got 1 of expected follow on orders from United States Navy for co's real-time threat emulation system; order worth $1.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: