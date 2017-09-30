BRIEF-GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing says two shareholders sell 11 pct stake in co

Sept 30(Reuters) - GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc

* Says co’s shareholders, two venture capital firms, sold 11 percent stake (22.3 million shares) to an integrated circuit industry investment fund firm

* Says the integrated circuit industry investment fund firm is holding 11 percent stake (22.3 million shares) in the co

* Says two venture capital firms are holding a 1 percent stake (2 million shares) and a 2.6 percent stake (5.2 million shares) in the co respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KQhPpt

