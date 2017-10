Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gigalane Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 3 million shares of WESolution.co.ltd, a semiconductor equipment and electronic parts firm, for 13.18 billion won

* Says it will hold 75 percent stake(3 million shares) in target company after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uTokuC

