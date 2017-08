July 31 (Reuters) - Giga Media Ltd

* GigaMedia announces second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Giga Media Ltd says comparing with same quarter of 2016, operating revenue increased 51% and gross profit increased 65.5% this quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Giga Media Ltd qtrly revenue $3.1 million versus $2.1 million