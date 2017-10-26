BRIEF-Gigamon to be acquired by Elliott Management

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gigamon Inc

* Gigamon enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Elliott Management

* Gigamon Inc - deal for ‍total value of approximately $1.6 billion​

* Gigamon Inc - Gigamon shareholders to receive $38.50 per share​

* Gigamon Inc - ‍upon completion of transaction, Gigamon will become a privately held company​

* Gigamon Inc - ‍agreement was unanimously approved by Gigamon board of directors​

* Gigamon - ‍elliott Management, affiliates hold 7.0 pct equity voting stake in co and have agreed to vote their shares in favor of deal

* Gigamon Inc - ‍Elliott’s investment is being led by its private equity affiliate, Evergreen Coast Capital​

* Gigamon Inc - ‍in light of pending transaction, company has canceled its previously scheduled conference call​