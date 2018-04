April 30 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RISES BY 4.0% TO EUR293.3 MILLION

* FY EBITDA OF EUR25.3 MILLION, UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* GIGASET - FY POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018 : ANOTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE IS FORECAST DUE TO FURTHER EXPANSION OF NEW BUSINESS UNITS

* GIGASET - EXPECTS EARNINGS OF CORE BUSINESS BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF BETWEEN EUR 20 MILLION AND EUR 28 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)