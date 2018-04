April 25 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF GIGASET AG APPROVED INVESTMENTS OF UP TO EUR 20 MILLION

* LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN GIGASET COMMUNICATIONS GMBH, AND A GERMAN REGIONAL BANK HAS A TERM OF 4.5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)