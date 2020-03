March 26 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA:

* ADAPTS AND RETOOLS PART OF ITS ACTIVITY TO FACE NEEDS EMERGED FROM COVID-19 CRISIS

* GOT 6,340,000 FACE MASKS FOR A TOTAL OVERALL VALUE OF EUR 4.5 MILLION, TO BE DESTINED TO LIGURIA REGION AND OTHER PUBLIC HEALTH COS