March 29 (Reuters) - ‍Giglio Group S.P.A. - Giglio Group Pr Fy2017 Results:​

* ‍REVENUES OF EURO 78.8 MILLION IN 2017, UP 129% ON 2016 (EURO 34.5 MILLION)​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EURO 8.5 MILLION, UP 9% ON 2016 (EURO 7.9 MILLION)​