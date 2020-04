April 20 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA:

* SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SINOPHARM FOR IMPORT AND EXPORT OF SANITARY PRODUCTS, FROM AND TO CHINA

* TO SUPPLY FFP2 & FFP3 MEDICAL MASKS, SANITISING GELS, GLOVES, OTHER PPES AND KITS FOR COVID-19 TESTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)