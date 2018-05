May 15 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd:

* GILAT REPORTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR PROFITABILITY IN Q1 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 5.4 PERCENT TO $67.4 MILLION

* REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018