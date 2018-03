March 8 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd:

* GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE ‍​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2FDuZPu) Further company coverage: