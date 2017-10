Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

* Gilat reports continued improvement in profitability in Q2 2017 and raises 2017 adjusted EBITDA objective to $22 to $26 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $66.2 million versus $67.9 million

* Says 2017 revenue range narrowed to between $280 to $290 million

* Says 2017 GAAP operating income raised to between $7 and $11 million