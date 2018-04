April 30 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD AND VERILY ANNOUNCE SCIENTIFIC COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY AND UNDERSTAND IMMUNOLOGICAL AND MOLECULAR DRIVERS OF INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - VERILY TO DEPLOY ITS IMMUNOSCAPE PLATFORM TO GENERATE INSIGHTS FROM GILEAD CLINICAL TRIALS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - THREE-YEAR COLLABORATION WITH VERILY LIFE SCIENCES