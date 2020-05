May 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF VEKLURY® (REMDESIVIR) IN JAPAN FOR PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - EXCEPTIONAL APPROVAL IS BASED ON DATA FROM GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS AND GILEAD’S COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - GILEAD CONTINUES TO WORK WITH GLOBAL REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE APPROPRIATE ACCESS TO REMDESIVIR