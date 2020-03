March 30 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR FORTY SEVEN TENDER OFFER

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN BEGINNING OF APRIL 2020

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - UNLESS TENDER OFFER IS EXTENDED, OFFER AND WITHDRAWAL RIGHTS WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, EASTERN TIME, ON APRIL 7, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: