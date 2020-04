BRIEF-Gilead Announces Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir In Patients With Severe Covid-19

April 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - STUDY DEMONSTRATES SIMILAR EFFICACY WITH 5- AND 10-DAY DOSING DURATIONS OF REMDESIVIR

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED WITH REMDESIVIR ACROSS EITHER TREATMENT GROUP

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - REMDESIVIR WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN BOTH 5-DAY AND 10-DAY TREATMENT GROUPS

* GILEAD - STUDY DEMONSTRATED PATIENTS RECEIVING 10-DAY TREATMENT COURSE OF REMDESIVIR ACHIEVED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENT IN CLINICAL STATUS VERSUS THOSE TAKING 5-DAY TREATMENT COURSE

* GILEAD - CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR VARIED BY GEOGRAPHY

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - RESULTS FROM FIRST 600 PATIENTS OF SECOND SIMPLE TRIAL EXPECTED AT END OF MAY

* GILEAD SCIENCES - OUTSIDE OF ITALY, OVERALL MORTALITY RATE AT DAY 14 IN STUDY WAS 7% (N=23/320) ACROSS BOTH TREATMENT GROUPS

* GILEAD- PATIENTS IN REMDESIVIR TRIAL ACHIEVED CLINICAL RECOVERY IF THEY NO LONGER REQUIRED OXYGEN SUPPORT & MEDICAL CARE

* GILEAD- PATIENTS IN REMDESIVIR TRIAL ACHIEVED CLINICAL RECOVERY IF THEY WERE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: