BRIEF-Gilead Announces Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Remdesivir In Patients With Moderate COVID-19

June 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE COVID-19

* GILEAD - PHASE 3 TRIAL DEMONSTRATES 5-DAY TREATMENT COURSE OF REMDESIVIR RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANTLY GREATER CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT VERSUS STANDARD OF CARE ALONE

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - REMDESIVIR WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN BOTH 5-DAY AND 10-DAY TREATMENT GROUPS

* GILEAD - NON-STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN CLINICAL WORSENING/DEATH OBSERVED IN STANDARD OF CARE ONLY GROUP COMPARED WITH REMDESIVIR GROUPS

* GILEAD - STUDY DEMONSTRATED THAT PATIENTS IN 5-DAY REMDESIVIR TREATMENT GROUP WERE 65% MORE LIKELY TO HAVE CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT AT DAY 11

* GILEAD - ODDS OF IMPROVEMENT IN CLINICAL STATUS WITH 10-DAY COURSE OF REMDESIVIR WERE TRENDING TOWARD BUT NOT REACHING STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PLANS TO SUBMIT FULL DATA FROM PHASE 3 SIMPLE TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR FOR PUBLICATION IN A PEER-REVIEWED JOURNAL IN COMING WEEKS

* GILEAD - AT DAY 11, MORE PROPORTION OF PATIENTS IN 5-DAY GROUP OF REMDESIVIR MET IMPROVEMENT IN CLINICAL STATUS VERSUS STANDARD OF CARE GROUP

* GILEAD - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED WITH REMDESIVIR ACROSS EITHER TREATMENT GROUP