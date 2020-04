BRIEF-Gilead Antiviral Drug Remdesivir Flops In First Trial - FT

April 23 (Reuters) -

* GILEAD ANTIVIRAL DRUG REMDESIVIR FLOPS IN FIRST TRIAL - FT

* CHINESE TRIAL SHOWED REMDESIVIR DID NOT IMPROVE PATIENTS’ CONDITION OR REDUCE THE PATHOGEN’S PRESENCE IN THE BLOODSTREAM - FT

* REMDESIVIR, HAS FLOPPED IN ITS FIRST RANDOMISED CLINICAL TRIAL, ACCORDING TO DRAFT DOCUMENTS PUBLISHED ACCIDENTALLY BY THE WHO - FT

* GILEAD WARNED THAT THE DRAFT DOCUMENT POSTED ACCIDENTALLY BY WHO INCLUDED "INAPPROPRIATE CHARACTERISATIONS OF THE STUDY"- FT Source text: on.ft.com/2Vxsc1c