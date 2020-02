Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD APPOINTS MICHAEL QUIGLEY TO LEAD RESEARCH BIOLOGY GROUP AND NAMES LINDA HIGGINS AS HEAD OF COMPANY’S EXTERNAL INNOVATION CENTER

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - QUIGLEY JOINS GILEAD FROM BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB