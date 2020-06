BRIEF-Gilead Expects Over 2 Mln Remdesivir Treatment Courses Manufactured By Year-End

June 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD - IS ABOUT TO START TRIALS OF AN INHALED VERSION OF REMDESIVIR.

* GILEAD - WILL SCREEN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS FOR PHASE 1 TRIALS THIS WEEK AND HOPE TO BEGIN STUDIES IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 IN AUGUST

* GILEAD - NOW EXPECT TO HAVE MORE THAN TWO MILLION REMDESIVIR TREATMENT COURSES MANUFACTURED BY THE END OF THE YEAR AND MANY MILLIONS MORE BY 2021

* GILEAD SAYS ALSO EXPLORING WHETHER IT CAN IMPROVE PATIENT OUTCOMES BY COMBINING REMDESIVIR WITH OTHER THERAPIES - CEO LETTER