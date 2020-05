BRIEF-Gilead, Galapagos Announce Topline Results Of Phase 2b/3 Trial In Ulcerative Colitis

May 20 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS OF PHASE 2B/3 TRIAL OF FILGOTINIB IN MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* GALAPAGOS NV - FILGOTINIB 200 MG DEMONSTRATED GREATER EFFICACY COMPARED WITH PLACEBO IN INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF REMISSION IN SELECTION TRIAL

* GALAPAGOS NV - RATES OF ADVERSE EVENTS WERE LOW AND COMPARABLE ACROSS TREATMENT GROUPS

* GALAPAGOS NV - ESTIMATED 40% OF PATIENTS WITH ULCERATIVE COLITIS EXPERIENCE A RELAPSE ANNUALLY AND DO NOT ACHIEVE SUSTAINED REMISSION

* GALAPAGOS NV - FILGOTINIB 100 MG DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 10