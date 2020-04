April 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD, KITE AND ONKO-INNATE ANNOUNCE RESEARCH COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPIES FOCUSED ON NATURAL KILLER (NK) CELLS

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - UNDER TERMS, ONKO-INNATE WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - ONKO-INNATE WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS