BRIEF-Gilead Presents Additional Data On Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir For COVID-19 Treatment

July 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD PRESENTS ADDITIONAL DATA ON INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - TRADITIONALLY MARGINALIZED RACIAL/ETHNIC GROUPS TREATED WITH REMDESIVIR HAD SIMILAR CLINICAL OUTCOMES AS OVERALL PATIENT POPULATION

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - REMDESIVIR WAS ASSOCIATED WITH AN IMPROVEMENT IN CLINICAL RECOVERY AND A 62 PERCENT REDUCTION IN RISK OF MORTALITY

* GILEAD - AMONG 86% & POSTPARTUM WOMEN TREATED WITH REMDESIVIR, 96% OF PREGNANT & 89% OF POSTPARTUM WOMEN ACHIEVED IMPROVEMENT IN OXYGEN SUPPORT LEVELS

* GILEAD - NEW ANALYSES OF COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM SHOWED 83% OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS, 92% OF PREGNANT & POSTPARTUM WOMEN WITH SPECTRUM OF DISEASE SEVERITY RECOVERED BY DAY 28

* GILEAD SCIENCES - OF 39 PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WHO REQUIRED INVASIVE MECHANICAL VENTILATION AT BASELINE, 80 PERCENT OF CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS RECOVERED

* GILEAD - IN ANALYSIS, REMDESIVIR WAS ASSOCIATED WITH AN IMPROVEMENT IN CLINICAL RECOVERY AND A 62% REDUCTION IN RISK OF MORTALITY VERSUS STANDARD OF CARE

* GILEAD - PREGNANT & POSTPARTUM WOMEN WHO HAD SEVERE ILLNESS AT BASELINE ACHIEVED SIMILARLY HIGH RATES OF CLINICAL RECOVERY, AT 93% & 89%, RESPECTIVELY

* GILEAD - FINDINGS FROM COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS SHOWED 74.4% OF REMDESIVIR-TREATED PATIENTS RECOVERED BY DAY 14 VERSUS 59% PATIENTS RECEIVING STANDARD OF CARE

* GILEAD - MORTALITY RATE FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH REMDESIVIR IN ANALYSIS WAS 7.6% AT DAY 14 VERSUS 12.5% AMONG PATIENTS NOT TAKING REMDESIVIR