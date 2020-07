BRIEF-Gilead Presents Data Supporting Potential Six-Month Dosing Interval For Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor Lenacapavir

July 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES PRESENTS DATA SUPPORTING A POTENTIAL SIX-MONTH DOSING INTERVAL FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HIV-1 CAPSID INHIBITOR LENACAPAVIR (GS-6207)

* DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDY SHOWED SUSTAINED-DELIVERY SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF INVESTIGATIONAL HIV-1 CAPSID INHIBITOR LENACAPAVIR

* DATA SHOWED SUSTAINED PREDICTED THERAPEUTIC CONCENTRATIONS FOR AT LEAST SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING A SINGLE 900 MG DOSE

* IN STUDY, LENACAPAVIR WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED, AND NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED

* SAFETY, EFFICACY AND DOSING OF LENACAPAVIR ARE BEING EVALUATED IN MULTIPLE ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES, AND HAVE NOT YET BEEN ESTABLISHED