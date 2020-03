March 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD PRESENTS 96-WEEK DISCOVER TRIAL DATA DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE RENAL AND BONE SAFETY PROFILE OF DESCOVY® FOR HIV PREP IN AT-RISK POPULATIONS

* SEPARATE ANALYSIS OF DISCOVER TRIAL DEMONSTRATED DESCOVY & TRUVADA WERE EFFECTIVE & WELL-TOLERATED IN BLACK & HISPANIC/LATINX PARTICIPANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: