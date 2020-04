BRIEF-Gilead Says Data On Patients Treated With Remdesivir Through Compassionate Use Program Published

April 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* DATA ON 53 PATIENTS TREATED WITH INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR THROUGH THE COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM PUBLISHED IN NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

* GILEAD SCIENCES - REMDESIVIR TREATMENT RESULTED IN CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT IN 68 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN LIMITED DATA SET

* GILEAD - MAJORITY PATIENTS IN INTERNATIONAL COHORT DEMONSTRATED CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED WITH REMDESIVIR TREATMENT

* GILEAD - OVERALL MORTALITY RATE IN COHORT WAS 13%, RATE WAS HIGHER IN SUBGROUP OF PATIENTS ON INVASIVE VENTILATION VERSUS THOSE ON NONINVASIVE OXYGEN SUPPORT

* GILEAD - RESULTS FROM COHORT ANALYSIS OF 53 PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE COMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 TREATED WITH INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR