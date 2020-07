BRIEF-Gilead Says European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization For Veklury (Remdesivir)

July 3 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR GILEAD’S VEKLURY® (REMDESIVIR) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES - UNDER AUTHORIZATION, VEKLURY IS INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS WITH PNEUMONIA REQUIRING SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN EUROPE FOR VEKLURY (REMDESIVIR) IS INITIALLY VALID FOR ONE YEAR