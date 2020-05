BRIEF-Gilead Says Incurred $50 Mln Of Manufacturing Scale-Up, Clinical Trial Costs For Remdesivir In Q1

May 6 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS INCURRED ABOUT $50 MILLION OF MANUFACTURING SCALE-UP, CLINICAL TRIAL COSTS FOR REMDESIVIR DURING Q1 - SEC FILING

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS ANTICIPATE ACCELERATING REMDESIVIR INVESTMENTS IN FUTURE QUARTERS

* GILEAD SCIENCES - THERE IS POSSIBILITY THAT CO MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS WITH NDA FOR FILGOTINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS FILED WITH FDA

* GILEAD SCIENCES - THERE IS POSSIBILITY CO MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS WITH NDA, MAA FOR KTE-X19 FOR TREATMENT OF RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA