BRIEF-Gilead Says Regrets That WHO Prematurely Posted Data Regarding Remdesivir Study

April 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS “REGRET THAT THE WHO PREMATURELY POSTED” INFORMATION REGARDING ANTIVIRAL DRUG REMDESIVIR STUDY, WHICH HAS SINCE BEEN REMOVED

* GILEAD SAYS INVESTIGATORS IN REMDESIVIR STUDY DID NOT PROVIDE PERMISSION FOR PUBLICATION OF RESULTS

* GILEAD SAYS BECAUSE ANTIVIRAL DRUG REMDESIVIR STUDY WAS TERMINATED EARLY DUE TO LOW ENROLLMENT, IT WAS UNDERPOWERED TO ENABLE STATISTICALLY MEANINGFUL CONCLUSIONS

* GILEAD - STUDY RESULTS ARE INCONCLUSIVE; TRENDS IN DATA SUGGEST POTENTIAL BENEFIT FOR REMDESIVIR, PARTICULARLY AMONG PATIENTS TREATED EARLY IN DISEASE

* GILEAD - UNDERSTAND DATA HAS BEEN SUBMITTED FOR PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATION, WHICH WILL PROVIDE MORE DETAILS FROM ANTIVIRAL DRUG STUDY IN NEAR FUTURE Further company coverage: