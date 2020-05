BRIEF-Gilead Says Signed Non-Exclusive Voluntary Licensing Agreements With 5 Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Based In India, Pakistan To Further Expand Supply Of Remdesivir

May 12 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES - SIGNED NON-EXCLUSIVE VOLUNTARY LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH 5 GENERIC PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURERS BASED IN INDIA, PAKISTAN TO FURTHER EXPAND SUPPLY OF REMDESIVIR

* GILEAD SCIENCES - AGREEMENTS ALLOW COS TO MANUFACTURE REMDESIVIR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN 127 COUNTRIES

* GILEAD SCIENCES - LICENSING AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH CIPLA LTD., FEROZSONS LABORATORIES, HETERO LABS LTD., JUBILANT LIFESCIENCES AND MYLAN

* GILEAD - LICENSES ARE ROYALTY-FREE UNTIL WHO DECLARES END OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN REGARDING COVID-19

* GILEAD - LICENSES COULD ALSO BE ROYALTY-FREE UNTIL A PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT OTHER THAN REMDESIVIR/A VACCINE IS APPROVED TO TREAT OR PREVENT COVID-19 Source text: [bit.ly/2AhAphO] Further company coverage: