March 25 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS SUBMITTED REQUEST TO U.S. FDA TO RESCIND ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION GRANTED FOR INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL FOR TREATMENT OF COVID19

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS SUBMITTED REQUEST TO U.S. FDA TO WAIVE ALL BENEFITS THAT ACCOMPANY THE ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION