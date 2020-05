BRIEF-Gilead Sciences And Arcus Biosciences Establish 10-Year Partnership To Co-Develop And Co-Commercialize Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies

May 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES AND ARCUS BIOSCIENCES ESTABLISH 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO CO-DEVELOP AND CO-COMMERCIALIZE NEXT-GENERATION CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPIES

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - ARCUS TO RECEIVE $175 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - ARCUS TO RECEIVE $200 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT AND UP TO $1.6 BILLION PLUS IN POTENTIAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - GILEAD TO RECEIVE RIGHTS TO OPT-IN TO ALL PROGRAMS IN ARCUS’S PIPELINE FOR LENGTH OF COLLABORATION

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - COMPANIES TO CO-COMMERCIALIZE GILEAD-OPTIONED PROGRAMS IN U.S. WITH EQUAL PROFIT SHARE

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - ARCUS TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES OUTSIDE U.S.

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE ONGOING FUNDING TO SUPPORT ARCUS’S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - IF GILEAD OPTS-IN TO AB154 PROGRAM, CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $500 MILLION IN POTENTIAL FUTURE MILESTONES

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES - GILEAD WILL FURTHER PROVIDE ONGOING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT OF UP TO $400 MILLION OVER COLLABORATION TERM

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - GILEAD’S $200 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT WILL BE AT A PRICE PER SHARE OF $33.54

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - GILEAD WILL HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - GILEAD WILL HAVE RIGHT TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES FROM ARCUS

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - GILEAD HAS RIGHT TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES UP TO MAXIMUM OF 35% OF VOTING STOCK OF ARCUS OVER NEXT 5 YEARS

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES - GILEAD WILL GET RIGHT TO OPT-IN TO ALL OTHER PROGRAMS THAT EMERGE OVER NEXT 10 YRS, UPON PAYMENT OF $150 MILLION PER PROGRAM