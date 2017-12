BRIEF-Gilead Sciences and Kite To Acquire Cell Design Labs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES - CO, CELL THERAPY UNIT KITE ANNOUNCED THEY ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH THEY AGREED TO ACQUIRE CELL DESIGN LABS

* GILEAD SCIENCES - WILL BUY ALL OF CELL DESIGN LABS' SHARES, WHICH INCLUDES ABOUT 12.2 PERCENT OF SHARES OF CELL DESIGN LABS CURRENTLY HELD BY KITE